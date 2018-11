During a Monday mornings press conference, Kyrie Irving touched on the lack of defense being played in the league today. This was after Irving gave Kemba Walker props for dropping 60-pts on the 76ers Saturday night.

He’s not entirely wrong though. During the start of the season we had teams averaging close to 110 points or more a game where’s handful of them were averaging points a couple notches above that.

Welcome to the new NBA folks.