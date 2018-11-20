Bearcats BlogCast: Football - Circling the Wagons

Hi, welcome to this Bearcats BlogCast post. In this episode, Chris Bains is back to talk with me about the Cincinnati Bearcats loss at Central Florida. We talk about how the excitement faded to disappointment and where Cincinnati went wrong. We bring up topics such as: Desmond Ridder’s passing, Ridder’s ball protection, Kahlil Lewis, Michael Warren and then we have a long conversation about Mike Denbrock’s offensive philosophy.

Chris and I give the defense some props before giving the UCF offense it’s props. This turns into a conversation about what UC needs to do to get the playing field balanced between the two sides.

This naturally spins off into discussion about Luke Fickell’s future with the program, as well as the future of Marcus Freeman. It also ties into the plight of being good in this league and having coaches in demand.

The regular season finale against the East Carolina Pirates is also previewed. East Carolina doesn’t look amazing but they also don’t have amazing stats. They do have cool helmets, I like them at least.

The show is wrapped up by previewing what’s left of the AAC, namely the big Houston-Memphis showdown, Temple going to UConn and what the hell UConn is going to do this offseason and seeing if Tulane can make a bowl.

If you are looking for basketball talk, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found, as we have gone double dipping. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.