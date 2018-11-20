Bill Belichick has funny response for reaction to Rams-Chiefs shootout

It’s likely that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watched Monday’s Rams-Chief game, as his team could possibly face both teams in the playoffs this season.

The Chiefs nearly beat the Patriots in Foxboro, but came up just short. Still, they have a better record, and the Patriots’ path to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta could require them beating the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. As for the Rams, it’s highly likely that either they or the Saints will win the NFC, so a Super Bowl appearance could be in the cards for them.

As such, Belichick was asked for his thoughts on Rams-Chiefs, given that it was the hottest topic in sports news on Tuesday. Belichick was asked if he saw Monday’s game, and apparently, he did. Check out his “reaction” to the game.

The Patriots are coming off the bye week, so they could’ve used one of those days to prepare for the Jets, then spent this entire week watching film of the Rams and Chiefs. And they’d still probably beat the Jets with ease. There’s a reason they’re a 9.5-point road favorite in the game.

Classic Belichick, though.