Fighters of the Week

1. Maurice Hooker: In an incredibly fun back-and-forth battle against Alex Saucedo in front of a rabid crowd in enemy territory, picked himself off of the canvas and rallied for a seventh-round stoppage to make his first defense of his WBO Junior Welterweight title.

2. Patricio Freire: Pitbull retained his Bellator strap with a dominant controlling win over Emmanuel Sanchez in Israel. Wish we could have watched it LIVE, for the love of Pete.

3. Felicia Spencer: Your new Invicta featherweight champion after her third rear-naked choke win out of her six wins. She’s the kingpin of the Invicta 145-lb division, which means, if the UFC is serious about keeping the women’s featherweight division, then she needs to be there ASAP.

4. Jarrell Miller: Headline Saturday’s DAZN card with a knockout of Bogdan Dinu, and is starting to amass enough secondary titles that a mandatory is going to come knocking soon.

5. Zebaztian Kadestam: After Ben Askren’s retirement/departure, OneFC needed a new welterweight champion, and Kadestam is now that man, claiming the vacant welterweight strap after a knockout with just 28 seconds left in the five-round main event of OneFC: Warrior’s Dream.

6. Tomoki Kameda: Is the interim WBC junior featherweight champion after a win in Japan on Monday over Abigail Medina. Rey Vargas is still on the shelf, but when he’s ready, we should see a unification bout.

7. Vadim Nemkov: That’s three fights in Bellator and three wins over the likes of Philipe Lins, Liam McGeary, and Phil Davis. That’s one hell of a start.

8. Sabina Mazo: Was clearly the superior striker, and Carol Yariwaki had absolutely nothing for Mazo’s boxing game, cruising to a shutout win and a defense of her LFA flyweight championship.

9. Nieky Holzken: In his first kickboxing bout in almost a year and in his OneFC debut, Holzken got back on the winning side after three straight losses with a second-round KO of Cosmo Alexandre with one second left in the round.

10. Egidijus Kavaliauskas: Would have been higher if it wasn’t for that shot when Roberto Arriaza was on a knee, that was bullshit. Neverthless, the Mean Machine is now 21-0 and a possible bout against Bud Crawford awaits.

11. Claressa Shields: Predictable dominant decision for Shields. Eventually, she’s going to have to start stepping on the gas and finish some fights to get some casual eyeballs on her, and not just technical domination.

12. James Webb: Put on quite a show in the main event of Cage Warriors 99, earning a first-round TKO and doing it in style.

13. Jaron Ennis: Was the victor in the main event of Friday night’s ShoBox card over Raymond Serrano at the old ECW Arena in Philly.

14. Mizuki Inoue: Utilized her vastly superior striking to keep Viviane Pereir at bay en route to a dominant decision victory in the co-main of Invicta 32.

t15. Yuri Simoes: Skated by Tim Spriggs in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 94.

t15. Moses Murrietta: I said in last week’s YWICS that we were due for a meme-able LFA knockout, and LO AND BEHOLD.