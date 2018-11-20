Hazy shade of Eagles winter

See what’s become of me
While I looked around
For my possibilities
I was so hard to please…
“When Wentz throws for 308 or more yards – which he has done nine times in his career – the Eagles are 0-9.
“Similarly, when the game requires a big scoring output by the Eagles, there is also a troubling trend with Wentz. If the other team scores more than 26 points, the Eagles are 1-11 when Wentz is the starter.”
What Ford is implying is that Wentz doesn’t have what it takes to win a shootout. That may be analytically true, but “what it takes” also includes a strong running game and a few more dynamite playmakers who can get downfield.
This is just a variation on the smart-ass but true words of Saints HC Sean Payton, who told Peter King last week that the way to beat the Eagles was “to put the game on Wentz.”
Meanwhile Eagles HC Doug Pederson is getting ripped by a lot of guys, including Jimmy Kempski, who says Doug is lost without his mentor Frank Reich and QB whisperer John DeFillipo:
“Another week, another horrendous showing by the Eagles’ offense in the first quarter, when the Eagles script their plays. On the season, they have 21 points in the first quarter through 10 games, compared with 78 in 2017:
|Eagles 1st quarter points
|2017
|2018
|Game 1
|7
|0
|Game 2
|3
|0
|Game 3
|7
|7
|Game 4
|10
|0
|Game 5
|21
|0
|Game 6
|3
|14
|Game 7
|0
|0
|Game 8
|3
|0
|Game 9
|17
|0
|Game 10
|7
|0
|TOTAL
|78
|21
“There’s zero doubt that the Eagles miss Frank Reich and John DeFilippo.”
Kempski even takes a shot at Howie:
“If the front office thought this team was realistically going to compete for a Super Bowl, thus trading a Day 2 pick for an eight-game rental in Golden Tate, they were operating under pure, unadulterated delusion.”
Told you it could get ugly!
Kempski is just warming up:
“The Eagles have been out-coached in almost every game so far this season. Doug Pederson’s job will be safe at the end of the season, but I think it’s fair to wonder if both coordinators’ jobs could be on the line after this mess of a season is in the books. The Eagles are more likely to finish last in the division than first. I mean, are they any better than the Giants right now?”
Oh yeah, the Giants game coming up…they’re playing better offensively right now than they have at any point this decade. Eli Manning is efficient again, Saquon Barkley has figured it out as a between-the-tackles runner, and they’re starting to put a lot of points up on the board.
No matter what happens and what may be further revealed this Sunday, there are still 80% of us who care what happens.
Leaves are brown
And the sky
Is a Hazy Shade of Winter
Down by the riverside
It’s bound to be a better ride
Than what you’ve got planned
Carry a cup in your hand
