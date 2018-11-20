Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Nov 20/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Total Rank 1 Virna Jandiroba Strawweight 148 2 Felicia Spencer Fthr/Bntmweight 115.5 3 Sarah Kaufman Fthr/Bntmweight 98.5 4 Jinh Yu Frey Atomweight 73.5 5 Miranda Maverick Flyweight 65 6 Kay Hansen Flyweight 53.5 7 Kalyn Schwartz Strawweight 50 8 Amber Brown Atomweight 49.5 9 Brogan Walker-Sanchez Flyweight 39 9 Vanessa Porto Flyweight 39 11 DeAnna Bennett Flyweight 36.5 11 Kaline Medeiros Strawweight 36.5 13 Stephanie Geltmacher Flyweight 36 13 Kali Robbins Strawweight 36 15 Stephanie Geltmacher Fthr/Bntmweight 34.5 16 Ashley Cummins Atomweight 32.5 16 Mallory Martin Strawweight 32.5 16 Sharon Jacobson Strawweight 32.5 19 Viviane Pereira Strawweight 31 20 Jamie Moyle Strawweight 27 21 Pam Sorensen Fthr/Bntmweight 26 22 Marciea Allen Fthr/Bntmweight 25 22 Kaitlin Young Fthr/Bntmweight 25 24 Helen Peralta Strawweight 24.5 25 Christine Ferea Flyweight 24 26 Minna Grusander Atomweight 22.5 27 Pearl Gonzalez Flyweight 22 28 Agnieszka Niedźwiedź Flyweight 20.5 29 Alesha Zappitella Atomweight 20 29 Cheri Muraski Flyweight 20 31 Katharina Lehner Fthr/Bntmweight 18 32 Erin Blanchfield Flyweight 14.5 33 Lisa Spangler Fthr/Bntmweight 14 34 Milana Dudieva Flyweight 12.5 35 Danielle Taylor Strawweight 11.5 36 Mizuki Inoue Strawweight 11 37 Alyse Anderson Atomweight 10 37 Tracy Cortez Flyweight 10 37 Julia Avila Fthr/Bntmweight 10 40 Jillian Decoursey Atomweight 8.5 40 Karina Rodriguez Flyweight 8.5 42 Tessa Simpson Atomweight 8 42 Amy Montenegro Strawweight 8 44 Kelly D’Angelo Atomweight 5 44 Loma Lookboonmee Atomweight 5 44 Chelsea Chandler Fthr/Bntmweight 5 44 Kathryn Paprocki Strawweight 5 48 Rebekah Levine Atomweight 4.5 48 Liz Tracy Flyweight 4.5 48 Kaytlin Neil Flyweight 4.5 48 Kerri Kenneson Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 48 Sarah Kleckza Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 48 Janaisa Morandin Strawweight 4.5 54 Alexa Conners Fthr/Bntmweight 4 55 Ashley Medina Atomweight 0 55 Fernanda Barros Atomweight 0 55 Lindsey VanZandt Atomweight 0 55 Mellissa Wang Atomweight 0 55 Stephanie Alba Atomweight 0 55 Tiffany Masters Atomweight 0 55 Jessica Delboni Atomweight 0 55 Barbara Acioly Flyweight 0 55 Brittney Cloudy Flyweight 0 55 Christina Marks Flyweight 0 55 Daiane Firmino Flyweight 0 55 Mariana Morais Flyweight 0 55 Victoria Leonardo Flyweight 0 55 Akeela Al-Hameed Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 Audrey Drew Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 Bianca Daimoni Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 Cheyanne Vlismas Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 Helena Kolesnyk Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 Holli Salazar Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 Shanna Young Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 Sarah Patterson Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 Mitzi Merry Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 Ashley Nichols Strawweight 0 55 Brianna Van Buren Strawweight 0 55 Emilee Prince Strawweight 0 55 Jade Ripley Strawweight 0 55 Kinberly Novaes Strawweight 0 55 Isis Verbeek Strawweight 0

