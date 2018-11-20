John Cena's WWE Return Date Revealed

WWE has moved right along without John Cena as the top guy. The 16-time World champion has drastically reduced his schedule over the past year and at this point, he’s working far less than part-time.

The fact is Cena was ready to move on and leave the company to the New Era of Superstars. That New Era includes Roman Reigns, who of course is now out of the picture as well due to his battle with leukemia.

Of course Cena has yet to officially retire from the business, which means he still has time left in the ring. According to PWInsider, Cena is returning to the company for some dates in December. John will work a Raw live event on December 26 and SmackDown live events on December 27-30.

These dates happen after the release of Cena’s latest movie, Bumblebee. Bumblebee is a popular Transformers character, a heroic Autobot that disguises itself as a Volkswagen Beetle. Cena portrays Agent Burns, a character that appears to be on the hunt for Bumblebee throughout the film.

Many WWE fans have recently questioned Cena’s commitment to the company. That’s mostly because of his past criticism over The Rock, who also worked a less-than-part-time schedule for a few years before making his way full-time in Hollywood. Cena recently addressed those concerns on The Blast’s Youtube channel.

Cena made headlines in early November when he reportedly refused to work the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The event was mired in controversy from the beginning, because WWE’s female Superstars were not allowed to perform in the ring.

But that controversy reached a boiling point with the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi was very outspoken against the Saudi Arabian government and when he went missing, it was immediately believed that the government had him killed. The New York Times reported that the CIA confirmed this yet WWE has never publicly addressed the situation.

Cena wasn’t alone in his refusal to go to Saudi Arabia, as Daniel Bryan was also reportedly unwilling to make the trip. Both men were replaced on the Crown Jewel card.