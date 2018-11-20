Lions

Look: Lions to serve this Thanksgiving-themed pizza at Ford Field for Bears game

Look: Lions to serve this Thanksgiving-themed pizza at Ford Field for Bears game

Lions

Look: Lions to serve this Thanksgiving-themed pizza at Ford Field for Bears game

The Detroit Lions hosting a Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field is one of the NFL’s best long-standing traditions, and they’ll be introducing something a bit different this year for fans to enjoy.

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears will be coming to town for Thursday’s 12:30 p.m. ET matchup, and given that it’s Thanksgiving Day, fans should come hungry. If they do, they’ll have the option of purchasing a food item that is unique to Ford Field.

The Lions announced they’ll be selling this Thanksgiving-themed pizza, complete with turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy and stuffing.

I was actually kinda digging it until seeing the cranberry sauce. Sorry, Lions, that’s where you lost me.

Lions, NFL

Black Friday Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals - Click Here!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Lions
Home