Look: Lions to serve this Thanksgiving-themed pizza at Ford Field for Bears game

The Detroit Lions hosting a Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field is one of the NFL’s best long-standing traditions, and they’ll be introducing something a bit different this year for fans to enjoy.

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears will be coming to town for Thursday’s 12:30 p.m. ET matchup, and given that it’s Thanksgiving Day, fans should come hungry. If they do, they’ll have the option of purchasing a food item that is unique to Ford Field.

The Lions announced they’ll be selling this Thanksgiving-themed pizza, complete with turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy and stuffing.

Available in suites at Bears-Lions Thanksgiving game in Detroit: Thanksgiving Pizza, with Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing & Gravy 🤔 pic.twitter.com/c4Lf2Zcq2h — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 20, 2018

I was actually kinda digging it until seeing the cranberry sauce. Sorry, Lions, that’s where you lost me.