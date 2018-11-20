Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods make insane $200K side bet for 'The Match' (Video)

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to square off in what will be the most entertaining golf “match” in history on Friday, with $9 million on the line.

The two are arguably the best in their generation, and after all the rumors of them squaring off 1-v-1, it’s finally going to happen.

Mickelson and Woods will go toe-to-toe in “The Match” at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Friday, and the winner will take home a cool $9 million, at the other’s expense.

Not only that, there will apparently be a number of side bets, the first of which was revealed on Tuesday. Mickelson announced he was looking to bet $100K that he’d birdie the first hole, and Woods decided to double the stakes to make things even more fun.

Here's Tiger and Phil making a $200k bet that Phil will birdie the first hole

All Mickelson has to do is birdie the first hole and he’ll pick up $200K. We’ll soon see if he can get it done.