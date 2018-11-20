Signs You Need A/C Repair Services

If you live in an area that has moderate to severe summer weather, then you probably understand the importance of having a good air conditioning service. Most of the time, your air conditioning works well, but there is always the chance for malfunctioning.

If you’re not sure when you need air conditioning repair, these are a few signs that it’s time for a service call

It’s Blowing Hot Air

When your air conditioner starts doing the exact opposite of its job, then you know that something is going wrong. If you notice that the conditioner begins to blow hot air, then you may have a broken compressor. This could also be a sign that the refrigerant is leaking. Neither of these problems is severe, but they will have to be addressed before you have a functioning unit.

There’s Moisture near the System

Any moisture or leaks that are around the system also means that you have a problem. This could be caused by a minor issue. For example, something that blocks the drain tube is a relatively small problem and easy to resolve. Even if the problem is not an emergency though, you will still want to fix it promptly. Having excess moisture leaves you at risk for mold growth. Some moisture can also mean that you have a refrigerant leak. Either way, take note if you see any moisture around the unit.

Strange Sounds

All air conditioners make some noise, but if you’ve had your unit for some time, then you probably know what to expect. In general, conditioners tend to be fairly quiet. When you hear any sounds, they should not be grinding, grating, squealing, or any other loud noises. These can be the sign of any number of causes, but you will want to get an air conditioner repair service out immediately. If the problem can be resolved quickly, you may not need to replace the entire unit.

Strange Smells

Just like the sounds that a unit makes, any unusual sounds can be cause for concern. If you notice that there is a pungent smell, this can be a sign that the wire insulation in the system is burned. Any musty odors indicate that mold is present, which is also a concern for your family’s long-term health.

High Humidity Levels

Part of the function of a working air conditioner is to pull humidity from the air that’s inside your home. If you notice that the air in your home seems sticky or there is water pooling around the windows, it’s probably not working properly. This sign may be that your air conditioner needs a tune-up although it can be a sign that there is a more serious cause as well.

When it comes to your air conditioner, having an air condition repair service available is important. Since many problems can occur with this system, you’ll want to keep an eye on its functioning and call for service needs in these situations.