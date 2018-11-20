Steph Curry, Steve Nash doing trick shots in practice is great (Video)

Two of the best point guards in NBA history recently practiced together, and it was fun to watch.

Stephen Curry, who is currently sidelined with a groin injury, has been practicing with the team, in an attempt to get back to playing shape. He had a special guest join him on Tuesday, and, like him, this former player was among the most dynamic guys to ever play in the league. Steve Nash joined Curry at practice, and the two showed off their soccer skills by juggling the ball. Steph, at one point, flipped the ball up and balanced it on his back, then flipped it back up again and drained a three-pointer.

Steph and Steve Nash, soccer-style. pic.twitter.com/36CqCeZKG3 — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) November 20, 2018