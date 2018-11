Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Cancun Challenge, Hard Hotel Riviera Convention Center, Cancun, Mexico

Riviera Division Semifinals

SMU vs. Bradley — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Penn State vs. Wright State — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cayman Islands Classic, John Gray Gymnasium, John Gray High School, George Town, Cayman Islands

Semifinals

Clemson vs Georgia — Stadium on Facebook, 1:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. Georgia State — Stadium on Facebook, 7:30 p.m.

Losers’ Bracket

Akron vs. Illinois State — Stadium on Facebook, 11 a.m.

Boise State vs. St. Bonaventure — Stadium on Facebook, 5 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

3rd Place Game

Missouri State vs. USC — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Championship Game

Nebraska vs. Texas Tech — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Legends Classic, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

3rd Place Game

Cal vs. Temple — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Championship Game

St. John’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, HI

Semifinals

Auburn vs. Duke — ESPN, 3 p.m.

ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Losers’ Bracket

San Diego State vs. Xavier — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Vancouver Showcase, Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Santa Clara vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Washington — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, noon

St. Peter’s at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Duquense at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Samford at Ohio State — BTN Plus, 7 p.m.

Radford at William & Mary — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at James Madison — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Martin Methodist at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Savannah State at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cornell at UConn — SNY/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Travecca Nazarene at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island-Brooklyn at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Concordia (NE) at North Dakota— Fox College Sports Atlantic/ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at TCU — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Marist at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Pacific at UNLV — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Abilene Christian at New Mexico State — Eleven Sports/Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

College Football

MACtion

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Awards Nomination Special — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Curling

European Curling Championships, Tondiraba Ice Hall, Tallinn, Estonia

Sweden vs. Russia — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Golf

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Brendan Steele — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 31: Tiger and Phil — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Angela Stanford-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Feherty: Brilliantly Stupid Not So Special Year End Review — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Glory Road: Battle of the Big 3 — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Washington Wizards — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami — YES/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York — NBA TV/TSN2/NBC Sports Northwest/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Semifinalists — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2018 Week 11 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Question and Answers — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at San Jose — NBCSN/Sportsnet West/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Group B, Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo, Uruguay

South Africa vs. Brazil — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.



Group B, Estadio Domingo Burgueño Miguel, Maldonado, Uruguay

Japan vs. Mexico — FS2, 11:50 a.m./Universo, 11:55 a.m.

Group A, Estadio Domingo Burgueño Miguel, Maldonado, Uruguay

Finland vs. Uruguay — FS2, 2:50 p.m.

Group A, Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo, Uruguay

Ghana vs. New Zealand — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:50 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Stadium mk, Bletchley, England, United Kingdom

Brazil vs. Cameroon — beIN Sports, 2:20 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Luminus Arena, Genk, Belgium

United States vs. Italy — FS1/UniMás/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza, Argentina

Argentina vs. Mexico — Univision Deportes, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 9 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Gotham Chopra — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

Shut Up and Dribble: Malice in the Palace — Showtime, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Rebel — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)