Watch: Kawhi Leonard comically celebrates Danny Green's game-winning three-pointer before it went in

Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard is the ultimate closer, but he let one of his teammates do the deed during Tuesday night’s game.

The Raptors were preparing to inbound the ball with just over two seconds remaining, and Leonard did eventually come open at the top of the key, but Danny Green got close to the basket. He received a pass, and drained a nice fadeaway jumper which served as a the eventual game-winner, as only 0.5 seconds remained.

Leonard was confident in his teammate, and he knew it was going in from the moment the ball left Green’s hands, though. Check out how he celebrated before the ball even hit the rim.