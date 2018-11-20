Winning Statistics of Different Online Casino Games

Gambling is one of the most popular and entertaining activity on the internet today. The unpredictable nature of the online casino games is what gives gamblers the adrenaline to go for huge wins. Since gambling is based on luck, your chances of winning will vary. There is no doubt that the households a higher advantage over the gamblers.

But this does not mean that luck cannot be on your side. One of the critical aspects of gambling, regardless, online or land-based, are the odds. The latter vary from game to another, and they determine the payout of the game. Online casino games are divided into two main categories, skill games, and games of chance. Below are some of the main variations in each type:

Skill Games

Online Blackjack

Online Roulette

Online Baccarat

Online Poker

Online Craps

Chance Games

Online Slots

Online Bingo

Online Keno

Online Scratch Cards

Lotto

Skill games offer players with more chances of winning compared to luck games. As such, skill game players have an advantage over the casino. Other than creating a good strategy, you also need to bear in mind the theoretical return to player (RTP), the house advantage, as well as knowing how to calculate different odds in the game.

Have you ever wondered how some punters manage to make huge sums by gambling online? Well, the secret is choosing the right games. This guide will help you to increase your winnings while playing different online casino games.

Online Casino Games

If you are on the search for casino games with huge payouts and good odds, we recommend you try out table games. As mentioned above, most table games are based on skills. Additionally, the odds vary from one game to another. Here is a description of each table game and the odds they offer.

Online Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most popular online casino games and is considered to have the best winning odds. Typically, it has a low house edge of between 1% and 0.13% in most online casinos. Moreover, in online blackjack, you play against a skilled dealer and not Poker professionals. As you may be aware, the primary objective is to choose a number that will beat the dealer’s but should not exceed 21. Otherwise, it becomes a burst.

Online Craps

The dice game is considered easy to pay because it offers players with 50/50 odds of winning. Even though the many different types of bets makes it hard for beginners, it has the best odds, a low house edge, and possible high payouts. Depending on the casino operator, the house edge in online craps range between 1.2% and 0.60%. One of the essential bets to note in the dice game is the ‘pass line’ bet. It guarantees all players, including beginners, a chance to win.

Online Roulette

Roulette is not only an appealing casino game but also one of the simplest to play. It is a game of pure chance where players bet on pocket where the ball will land. With 50-50% chances of winning and the house edge of 2.7% (single zero) and 5.26% (double zero), you are assured of good payouts. Nonetheless, most players prefer the single zero roulette because of the low house edge it offers.

Online Baccarat

Baccarat is a game love and played by the high roller. The game offers two betting options, the player and the banker. The banker has a house edge of 1.06% while the player has a house edge of 1.24%. Baccarat is considered to have the least advantage on the casino and the best option if you want to make huge wins.

Online Poker

Regardless, you are a beginner or experienced gamer; you will find it quite challenging when it comes to determining odds in the game of Poker. It is crucial to understand that every single hand in the game comes with a different set of odds. Video Poker games offer players with numerous possibilities of winning ( 8×1067) and a theoretical return of between 96% and 99%.

Online Slots

The fact is that you will never miss slot games in any online casino. They are the most accessible and most played games. The stunning graphics, visual animations, immersive soundtracks, and generous bonuses attached to them, make slots irresistible to play. Today, you will come across casinos offering online slots as well as progressive slots. Online slots have the best winning odds and a theoretical return to the player range of 95% to 98%. However, if you are looking for big wins, progressive jackpots will be the best choice.

The Bottom Line

The number of online casinos has increased, and more new sites are being launched. Most gamblers are attracted to the wide range of games offered as well as the lucrative bonuses and promotional offers. If you are new to online gambling, you need to understand how different casino games work and the possible payouts they offer. It will help you to come up with a proper winning strategy as well as bankroll management.