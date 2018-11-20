Wizards fans boo team, wear bags over their heads

The current state of the Wizards is as bad as its ever been in the past decade, and the outlook — given that the team has three overpaid players on max deals, and dissension in the locker room — is as bleak as ever.

Bradley Beal was reportedly yelling at general manager Ernie Grunfeld, while John Wall was yelling at Scott Brooks during a recent practice, and it’s possible that the front office will look to blow up this team from now until the trade deadline. Wall’s supermax deal, however, will make him difficult to move.

In the meantime, the Wizards fans will have to endure the team looking terrible on the court. They’ll do that by wearing bags over their heads, and booing the team during games, apparently.

Wizards fans are booing the Wizards right now. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 21, 2018