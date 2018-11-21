76ers rumors indicate Markelle Fultz wants to be traded away

The No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft appears to already want to be moved from the team that drafted him.

76ers point guard Markelle Fultz — who, currently, is on track to be one of the biggest busts of all-time — is requesting a trade from the team. Sam Amick of USA Today reported that Fultz will be examined by doctors for a wrist issue next week, and that he wants to be moved.

Markelle Fultz is having a wrist issue examined next week and would prefer a move to a new team, sources tell @JaredWeissNBA, @DerekBodnerNBA and I.@ShamsCharania & @DavidAldridgeDC also contributed to a new report, now on @TheAthleticNBA https://t.co/chrS4TgruF — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 21, 2018

The Sixers would surely love to move Fultz, as they would be able to play TJ McConnell the minutes he deserves. But which other team is going to want to pick up his contract? The guy can’t even make a free throw, and he’s also a liability on the defensive end. He has shoulder, and now wrist injuries, apparently, and there isn’t much he really brings to the table. Fultz was a 41 percent three-point shooter in college, and a great on-ball player, but he hasn’t really shown that he can create his own shot at the professional level.

Many believe that the Sixers benched McConnell in three consecutive games earlier in the month, only to play him nine minutes and 11 minutes in his past two contests, as a way to “showcase” Fultz to the rest of the league, in hopes of trading him. But it’s actually worked against the team, as Fultz has looked even worse, and his awful free throw shooting form has gone viral.

He can ask for whatever he wants, but right now, until he shows some positive signs — good luck moving him.