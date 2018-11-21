Lakers-Cavaliers preview: How to watch live stream online, prediction, analysis

LeBron James will be making his triumphant return to Cleveland since departing in free agency — for the second time — on Wednesday night, and he’s hoping it won’t go as bad as it did the first time.

James was booed mercilessly by Cavs fans the first time the two squared off, and he recently said he hopes that won’t happen again. It remains to be seen what type of reaction he’ll draw from fans, but James did deliver on his promise — delivering a title to the city of Cleveland.

He did do that, but he also left the Cavs in shambles — just like he did the first time. The team is now stuck with a number of overpaid veterans on ridiculous contracts, such as JR Smith and Tristan Thompson, which will be tough to get out of. The roster is nearly completely barren, aside from Collin Sexton, who could be a budding star.

Still, the Cavs stink right now, and they’ve lost seven of their last eight games. As for the Lakers, they’re finding their group, winners of five of six. James has his teammates beginning to grow into their roles, and the team is beginning to develop its identity.

These two teams are going in different directions, and James will likely be motivated to stick it to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, someone he’s always been at odds with.

Lakers-Cavaliers Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST/1:00 a.m. BST (Thursday, Nov. 22)

Live Stream to Watch Online: NBA League Pass

TV Info: Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Ohio

Where to bet legally on Lakers-Cavaliers in USA: The Cavs are an absolute mess right now, which is why JR Smith wanted out, so they're listed as nine-point home underdogs in the game.

Prediction: Lakers 113, Cavs 97