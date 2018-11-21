Look: DeSean Jackson to wear 'Black Lives Matter' cleats with Rodney King theme vs 49ers

A number of NFL players take part in the NFL’s “My Cleats, My Cause” program, and Bucs receiver DeSean Jackson is among them.

Jackson is set to honor Rodney King, who was tragically beaten by police officers, with his cleats in Week 12. The shoes also have “Black Lives Matter” written on them, with a sketch of King’s face on them. Not only that, a street sign with Normandie St. is also on the cleats — as the riots that followed the beating were on the corner of Normandie and Florence.

DeSean Jackson To Wear Rodney King Cleat Tribute During NFL Game https://t.co/mIkSbKH7JE pic.twitter.com/fAvq2POW5C — beautiful girls in the world (@mirza95815616) November 21, 2018

The Bucs will square off against the 49ers, and Jackson will apparently be wearing those cleats for the game.