Look: LeBron James wears 'SVSM' Nike LeBron 7s for Cavaliers game

Lakers superstar LeBron James wore an appropriate pair of sneakers for his “homecoming’ against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

James returned to Quicken Loans Arena for the first time since Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where he received standing ovations from Cavs fans during multiple instances (watch here).

He wore a pair of sneakers that essentially threw it back to his high school days. James wore an “SVSM”-themed pair of LeBron 7s, showing some love for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (Akron, Ohio) which he attended.

.@KingJames just broke out a special “SVSM” Nike LeBron 7 in Cleveland tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UBHlC5zedu — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) November 22, 2018

Props to James for showing some love to his former high school on his big night.