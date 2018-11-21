Look: New York newspaper trolls Rob Gronkowski with funny cover ahead of Week 12 game

The Jets and Patriots are set to square off on Thanksgiving Weekend, in the Week 12 showdown.

But it’s not a Thanksgiving Weekend matchup. No, instead, it’s “Weekend at Gronkie’s,” according to the New York Daily News.

The popular newspaper must have grown tired of trolling the Jets, so apparently they set their sights on the team’s most heated rival. Check out the back page that previews Sunday’s game.

Tomorrow’s @NYDailyNews Back Page: Ravaged by injuries, Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is toast… Story: https://t.co/IrFwbUUTBm Back page: 👇 pic.twitter.com/e2v1f3nFvF — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 21, 2018

Obviously, this is a reference to the popular 1989 film, “Weekend at Bernie’s.” This particular rendition shows a shades-wearing Gronk, being held up by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

The graphic was entertaining, but let’s be honest, Gronk wouldn’t need anyone to hold him up. He could drink for an entire day and still dance like a boss.