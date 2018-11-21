Watch: LeBron James showered with cheers by Cavs fans in return to Cleveland

LeBron James stepped on the court at Quicken Loans Arena for the first time since joining the Lakers on Wednesday night, and he received a huge ovation from Cavaliers fans.

It was quite a different reaction than the one he drew back in 2010, when he returned to Cleveland for the first time after having taken his talents to South Beach, as a member of the Heat. James was booed mercilessly before that game when his name was announced during player introductions, but times have changed. LeBron delivered on his promise of bringing a title to Cleveland, and he’s also given back to the community.

As such, James was showered with cheers by fans when he stepped onto the court for the first time during warmups on Wednesday. He came out by himself, roughly seven minutes after his teammates, and Cavs fans — many of them standing — wasted no time in welcoming him back with a huge ovation as he joined the Lakers in the warm-up line.

A lot of cheers for LeBron James as he steps on the court for warmups in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/StWDrWVpM6 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 22, 2018

loud ovation for The Return of the King pic.twitter.com/Qjo0SLLxDI — Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) November 22, 2018

James also acknowledged the fans by waving to them.

From Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland. It’s game no. 16, but this ones special. LeBron’s back. Hi again everybody pic.twitter.com/0NY6urr7aU — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 22, 2018

Not only that, James also heard plenty of cheers when his name was called during pregame introductions.

It’s great to see James was welcomed back in his return to Cleveland, after having delivered on his promise of winning a title.