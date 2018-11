Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Barclays Center Classic, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Saint Louis vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, noon

Battle 4 Atlantis, Imperial Arena, Atlantis Paradise Island, Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas

Quarterfinals

Florida vs. Oklahoma — ESPN, noon

Wisconsin vs. Stanford — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Butler vs. Dayton — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State vs. Virginia — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Cancun Challenge, Hard Hotel Riviera Convention Center, Cancun, Mexico

Riviera Division

3rd Place Game

SMU vs. Wright State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Championship Game

Bradley vs. Penn State — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cayman Islands Classic, John Gray Gymnasium, John Gray High School, George Town, Cayman Islands

7th Place Game

Akron vs. St. Bonaventure — Stadium on Facebook, 11 a.m.

5th Place Game

Boise State vs. Illinois State — Stadium on Facebook, 1:30 p.m.

3rd Place Game

Georgia vs. Georgia State — Stadium on Facebook, 5 p.m.

Championship Game

Clemson vs. Creighton — Stadium on Facebook, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Meyers Tip-Off, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Florida SouthWestern State College, Fort Meyers, FL

3rd Place Game

Richmond vs. Wyoming — FS1, 5 p.m.

Championship Game

Boston College vs. Loyola (Chicago) — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, HI

5th Place Game

Iowa State vs. San Diego State — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Duke vs. Gonzaga — ESPN, 5 p.m.

7th Place Game

Illinois vs. Xavier — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

3rd Place Game

Auburn vs. Arizona — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MGM Resorts Main Event, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Heavyweight Bracket Championship Game

Utah State vs. Arizona State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

NIT Season Tip-Off, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Semifinals

Louisville vs. Tennessee — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Kansas vs. Marquette — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Showcase, Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Washington vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Boston University at Drexel — CAA.TV, 3 p.m.

Salve Regina at Brown — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Molloy at Stony Brook — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Furman — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Hofstra — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Wofford — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at East Carolina — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Westminster (PA) at Youngstown State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Memorial at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Rice at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Scoreboard — ESPN, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

BTN Inside the Game — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Kansas State at TCU — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Curling

European Curling Championships, Tondiraba Ice Hall, Tallinn, Estonia

Sweden vs. Scotland — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

World Cup of Golf, Metropolitan Golf Club, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

European Tour

Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong Open (Championship Composite Course), Sheung Shui, Hong Kong

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters: Be Loose, Be Free, Be Me — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Jedrzejczyk vs. Andrade — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Charlotte — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadephia — Fox Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston — MSG Network/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland — ESPN/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota — Altitude 2/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 pm.

Phoenix at Chicago — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas — YES/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State — ESPN/TSN1/TSN3/Fox Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2018 Week 11 — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Montreal at New Jersey — Sportsnet One/RDS/MSG + 2, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo — NBCSN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Minneosta — Sportsnet 360/RDS2/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary — Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — MSG Plus/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit — NESN/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles — Altitude/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Top 10: Next Generation Stars — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, noon

On the Fly: Colorado at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Group D, Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo, Uruguay

Spain vs. Canada — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group D, Estadio Alberto Suppici, Colonia Del Sacramento, Uruguay

Colombia vs. Republic of Korea — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group C, Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo, Uruguay

Germany vs. United States — FS2, 2:50 p.m.

Group C, Estadio Alberto Suppici, Colonia Del Sacramento, Uruguay

Cameroon vs. Democratic Republic of Korea — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:50 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVA: Bracket Busted — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)