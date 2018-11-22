Amari Cooper mocks Markelle Fultz's awful shooting form after TD (Video)

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper is starting to show why the team traded a first-round pick to acquire him.

Cooper had his breakout game with his new team against the Redskins on Thanksgiving Day, hauling in eight catches for 180 yards, and two touchdowns.

His first one — a 40-yarder — came with a pretty awesome celebration, and it was fun to watch. Fultz ran back toward the front of the end zone, then mocked 76ers guard Markelle Fultz’s double-clutch free-throw shooting form, which has been the subject of plenty of ridicule on social media over the past week.

Amari Cooper with a 40-yard touchdown to take the lead.pic.twitter.com/71Q4rhIVXj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2018

It didn’t take Fultz long to respond to Cooper’s troll job.