DJ Swearinger blasts Redskins defense after loss to Cowboys

The Redskins lost a pivotal divisional showdown against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, and safety D.J. Swearinger is none too pleased about it.

Dallas now sits atop the NFC East standings, as the two are both 6-5, but it currently holds a better division record than Washington. The Redskins have an easier remaining schedule, but the Cowboys are riding plenty of momentum, having won their last three games, and the season-ending injury to quarterback Alex Smith will be tough to rebound from.

Still, the Redskins remain in the playoff hunt, and Swearinger is doing all he can to fire the team up and get them to play to their full potential. He called out the defense after Thursday’s 31-23 loss, saying that the unit lost games in consecutive weeks, and that the team continues to get “disrespected” because they don’t win big games.

“Frustrating as hell, man,” Swearinger said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “We lose two games in a row because of the defense. Ain’t no damned offense, man. We lost the game. We lost the game on defense two weeks in a row, defense. If you want to be a championship defense, you have to hold that weight on your back. That’s the weight you have to hold if you want to be a championship defense. If you want to be a regular defense, then it don’t mean much to you. But until you have that championship mentality as a defender, you know s— is going to happen out there week in and week out when you play good teams. We can go out there and do whatever on teams that aren’t good. When you have teams that can play with you, you have to prepare. You have to tackle. You have to do the simple things right. If you don’t do the simple things right, you are going to get embarrassed on national TV.

“That’s why we don’t get respect as the Redskins. We don’t do the simple stuff right. We do the simple stuff right, I guarantee you we will get respect. I see why we get disrespected, because we don’t win the big games. The only way you win the big games is you prepare for the big games, and that is every day.”

Swearinger does raise a good point, as the Redskins do tend to flounder in big games. The team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005, and the Redskins have also struggled playing in primetime games, especially on “Monday Night Football.”

We’ll soon see if the Redskins can follow Swearinger’s lead and rise to the occasion during their final six regular-season games. They’ll have the benefit of the “mini-bye” on their side, having played on Thursday, so we’ll see how they respond in their Monday night showdown with the Eagles in Week 13.