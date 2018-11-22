Johnny Cueto parading around on a pony is highly entertaining (Video)

Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto is having quite the offseason, it seems.

Cueto, who was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, has been spending a lot of time there since the season ended. His most recent Instagram post suggests he’s still there, as the location of it was Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic.

The content of that particular post was pretty great, though, and you’ll want to see it if you haven’t already. The video showed Cueto casually riding around on a pony at a fairly solid pace.

That video made our day. As for Cueto, he’s still recovering from Tommy John surgery, so we’ll call the donkey ride part of his rehabilitation.