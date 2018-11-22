Le'Veon Bell hilariously roasted by fans over Thanksgiving Day tweet

Le’Veon Bell clearly doesn’t understand that he’s made himself the villain by failing to report to the Steelers, and he was roasted for it on Thanksgiving Day.

Bell elected not to sign his franchise tender, so he’ll end up sitting out the entire season, in an attempt to rest his body before pursuing the free-agent market in the spring.

As such, he’s clearly not a favorite among Steelers fans right now. So when he posted a tweet asking what fans were thankful for on Thanksgiving, it didn’t go well for him.

HAPPY TURKEY DAY TWEETERS! I am thankful for life, opportunity, family, & my friends…what are youu thankful for? 👀 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 22, 2018

Check out what fans had to say about it.

James Connor — Dayvid Hall (@hall_dayvid) November 22, 2018

Classic.