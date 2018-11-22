Report: New York Mets, Cleveland Indians Discuss Yan Gomes Trade

The New York Mets have been very active in rumors this Hot Stove season, and most of those rumors have involved shopping Noah Syndergaard. There is a new rumor on the Hot Stove, and it is one that could certainly make a lot of sense for the Mets. SNY’s baseball insider Andy Martino is reporting that the Mets have been engaged in trade talks with the Cleveland Indians about catcher Yan Gomes. Gomes, 31, hit .266 with 16 home runs and 62 RBI’s with a .762 OPS for the Indians in 2018. There is a lot of interest in Gomes given the lack of quality catching options in baseball, but Martino is reporting that there is a sense that this deal could happen eventually.

Gomes also has an affordable contract that pays him $7 million in 2019 with team options for the following two seasons. The Indians are reportedly seeking outfield help, so Martino suggests that the Mets offer Brandon Nimmo for Gomes and one of the Indians’ starting pitchers. Cleveland is reportedly shopping Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, and Trevor Bauer as they look to retool their roster so the Mets could offer Nimmo (and his five years of club control) to the Indians for Gomes and a guy like Carrasco (who has two years of control left).

Adding those two pieces would allow the Mets to flip Syndergaard for an impact bat, and it would make sense since they’d have his replacement in house. This could be a creative way to shake up the mix and still have a quality pitching staff. If the Mets aren’t going to go shopping at the top of the free agent market and spend the $300 million necessary to get a guy like Manny Machado on the roster, this is the type of thinking the franchise needs to embrace if they want to win right now.

