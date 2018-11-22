Rig Radio 11-21-2018, "Hitch"

This is the second episode of the Oilers Rig Radio for the 2018-19 season. Jason and Séan take an in-depth dive into the Todd McLellan firing, the Ken Hitchcock hiring, and the circumstances which lead to these events.
