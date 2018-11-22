Watch: Ezekiel Elliott puts money in Salvation Army bucket to celebrate TD

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott found a way to give back on Thanksgiving after scoring a touchdown in the team’s divisional showdown against the Redskins.

The Cowboys were productive on their first drive of the game, and they gave the ball to their featured running back in hopes of finishing it off. He received a handoff on second-and-three at the Redskins’ 16-yard line, and he made the most of it. Elliott ran off-tackle and hit a huge hole that opened up off the left end. He went into the end zone untouched, and celebrated with a great gesture.

Elliott approached a staffer behind the end zone, who gave him a twenty-dollar bill, and a one-dollar bill. The Cowboys running back then deposited both in the Salvation Army bucket. The amount was fitting, as the $21 he donated was likely because he wears a No. 21 jersey.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM EZEKIEL ELLIOTT pic.twitter.com/N4rfeNCkBN — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) November 22, 2018

That was clearly the best touchdown celebration of the day so far.