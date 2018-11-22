Watch: Jordan Reed throws helmet in frustration after missed penalty call

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed was furious after the referees missed what appeared to be a fairly obvious penalty in the fourth quarter of the team’s Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Cowboys.

The play in question happened with 1:22 remaining in the game, and the Redskins facing a third-and-three situation from the Cowboys’ 13-yard line. Colt McCoy threw a pass in his direction, which Reed appeared to haul in, but he absorbed a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from Cowboys safety Xavier Woods while trying to secure the ball. Reed then dropped the ball, and the pass fell incomplete.

Jordan Reed has every right to be furious, clear hit to the helmet and it goes uncalled. Has to be frustrating, especially for a guy with a history of concussions. pic.twitter.com/v6EBmS2qNW — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 23, 2018

It was quite obvious that Woods led with his helmet, and he should’ve been flagged for unnecessary roughness — giving the Redskins first-and-goal. No penalty was called, though, and Reed was furious about it. He threw his helmet in frustration as he made his way toward the sideline.

Jordan Reed is all of us. pic.twitter.com/TEdDQMdztN — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) November 23, 2018

The Redskins were forced to settle for a field goal on the play that followed, and those were the final points they’d score in the 31-23 loss.