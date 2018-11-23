Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets 11/23/18 @ 3:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Wild (13-7-2) 28pts 2nd in the Central

3.2 Goals For Per Game

2.7 Goals Against Per Game

23.3% Power Play

85.7% Penalty Kill

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #64 Mikael Granlund ~ 10G 12A = 22pts

2. #11 Zach Parise ~ 9G 10A = 19pts

3. #9 Mikko Koivu ~ 4G 15A = 19pts

4. #20 Ryan Suter ~ 3G 14A = 17pts

5. #12 Eric Staal ~ 8G 8A = 16pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #17 Marcus Foligno ~ 21 PIM’s

2. #21 Eric Fehr ~ 20 PIM’s

3. #36 Nick Seeler ~ 13 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #40 Devan Dubnyk (9-5-2) 2.48GAA .921%SP

2. #32 Alex Stalock (4-2-0) 2.54GAA .910%SP

Vs.

Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) 26pts 3rd in the Central

3.2 Goals For Per Game

2.7 Goals Against Per Game

31.7% Power Play

80.6% Penalty Kill

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #26 Blake Wheeler ~ 3G 22A = 25pts

2. #55 Mark Scheifele ~ 11G 12A = 23pts

3. #81 Kyle Connor ~ 10G 10A = 20pts

4. #29 Patrik Laine ~ 13G 3A = 16pts

5. #33 Dustin Byfuglien ~ 2G 14A = 16pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #57 Tyler Myers ~ 26 PIM’s

2. #13 Brandon Tanev ~ 26 PIM’s

3. #7 Ben Chiarot ~ 26 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #37 Connor Hellebuyck (9-5-1) 2.90GAA .909%SP

2. #30 Laurent Broissoit (3-1-1) 1.64GAA .951%SP

Lines:

Winnipeg Jets

Ehlers~Scheifele~Wheeler

Connor~Little~Laine

Copp~Lowry~Tanev

Perreault~Roslovic~Petan

Morrissey~Trouba

Chiarot~Byfuglien

Morrow~Myers

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Minnesota Wild

Zucker~Staal~Granlund

Parise~Koivu~Coyle

Foligno~Eriksson Ek~Greenway

Niederreiter~Fehr~Brown

Suter~Spurgeon

Brodin~Dumba

Seeler~Pateryn

Dubnyk

Stalock

Super quick game preview, the Wild will be starting Alex Stalock between the pipes tonight as Devan Dubnyk is fighting illness after his kids caught the flu according to the Athletic‘s Michael Russo. The game is a battle to see who occupies 2nd place in the Central Division. The Jets won the first time these two clubs met back in October.

We will have a post-game report tonight as we normally do. We hope you all had a fun and safe Thanksgiving yesterday!