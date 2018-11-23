Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets 11/23/18 @ 3:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Wild (13-7-2) 28pts 2nd in the Central
3.2 Goals For Per Game
2.7 Goals Against Per Game
23.3% Power Play
85.7% Penalty Kill
Top 5 Scorers:
1. #64 Mikael Granlund ~ 10G 12A = 22pts
2. #11 Zach Parise ~ 9G 10A = 19pts
3. #9 Mikko Koivu ~ 4G 15A = 19pts
4. #20 Ryan Suter ~ 3G 14A = 17pts
5. #12 Eric Staal ~ 8G 8A = 16pts
Top 3 PIM’s:
1. #17 Marcus Foligno ~ 21 PIM’s
2. #21 Eric Fehr ~ 20 PIM’s
3. #36 Nick Seeler ~ 13 PIM’s
Top Goaltenders:
1. #40 Devan Dubnyk (9-5-2) 2.48GAA .921%SP
2. #32 Alex Stalock (4-2-0) 2.54GAA .910%SP
Vs.
Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) 26pts 3rd in the Central
3.2 Goals For Per Game
2.7 Goals Against Per Game
31.7% Power Play
80.6% Penalty Kill
Top 5 Scorers:
1. #26 Blake Wheeler ~ 3G 22A = 25pts
2. #55 Mark Scheifele ~ 11G 12A = 23pts
3. #81 Kyle Connor ~ 10G 10A = 20pts
4. #29 Patrik Laine ~ 13G 3A = 16pts
5. #33 Dustin Byfuglien ~ 2G 14A = 16pts
Top 3 PIM’s:
1. #57 Tyler Myers ~ 26 PIM’s
2. #13 Brandon Tanev ~ 26 PIM’s
3. #7 Ben Chiarot ~ 26 PIM’s
Top Goaltenders:
1. #37 Connor Hellebuyck (9-5-1) 2.90GAA .909%SP
2. #30 Laurent Broissoit (3-1-1) 1.64GAA .951%SP
Lines:
Winnipeg Jets
Ehlers~Scheifele~Wheeler
Connor~Little~Laine
Copp~Lowry~Tanev
Perreault~Roslovic~Petan
Morrissey~Trouba
Chiarot~Byfuglien
Morrow~Myers
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Minnesota Wild
Zucker~Staal~Granlund
Parise~Koivu~Coyle
Foligno~Eriksson Ek~Greenway
Niederreiter~Fehr~Brown
Suter~Spurgeon
Brodin~Dumba
Seeler~Pateryn
Dubnyk
Stalock
Super quick game preview, the Wild will be starting Alex Stalock between the pipes tonight as Devan Dubnyk is fighting illness after his kids caught the flu according to the Athletic‘s Michael Russo. The game is a battle to see who occupies 2nd place in the Central Division. The Jets won the first time these two clubs met back in October.
We will have a post-game report tonight as we normally do. We hope you all had a fun and safe Thanksgiving yesterday!
