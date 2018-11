By: The Hall of Very Good | November 23, 2018



Nearly 30 years ago, the baseball card world was turned upside when a certain four-lettered word made its way past censors.

Rick Vaughn, the former public relations director for the Baltimore Orioles, was there and thinks he knows exactly how “F*ck Face” went from being scribbled on the knob of Billy Ripken’s bat and straight into your collection.

This is that story.

To listen to the entire interview, CLICK HERE.