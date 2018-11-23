Look: Stephen Curry involved in multi-car cash, Porsche totaled

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been sidelined with a groin injury, and to make matters worse, he got into a multi-car accident on Friday.
Curry was driving on Highway 24 in Oakland when he was hit by two separate vehicles, according to ABC7. He ended up spinning out and then got rear-ended, which was a pretty brutal sequence of events.
As a result, his Porsche appears to be totaled, as you can see in the photo below.
The good news is that Curry was OK, and made his way to shootaround before Friday’s game against the Trail Blazers.
Hopefully everyone involved in the accident is OK.
Comments