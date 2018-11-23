Look: Stephen Curry involved in multi-car cash, Porsche totaled

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been sidelined with a groin injury, and to make matters worse, he got into a multi-car accident on Friday.

Curry was driving on Highway 24 in Oakland when he was hit by two separate vehicles, according to ABC7. He ended up spinning out and then got rear-ended, which was a pretty brutal sequence of events.

As a result, his Porsche appears to be totaled, as you can see in the photo below.

The CHP said a car lost control on WB Hwy 24 and veered across 4 lanes of traffic. Steph Curry couldn’t avoid accident in his Porsche. After he pulled over another car rear ended his car. Dad Dell Curry tells me w/ a smile, “He’s OK. We just want his groin injury to heal.” @KTVU pic.twitter.com/iaPmmrH3W3 — Cristina Rendon (@CristinaKTVU) November 23, 2018

A car spun out exiting the Caldecott Tunnel, hitting #StephCurry's black Porsche. Curry then rear ended by another car. All 3 drivers and passengers left without any injuries. CHP says accident likely weather related. Read more: https://t.co/yd6xtmEIqg#Warriors@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/2V0liFZ65l — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) November 23, 2018

UPDATE: @nbcbayarea's @MelissaColorado spoke with Stephen Curry's dad who said he is doing fine. Unfortunately his Porsche was damaged in the crash.

Curry is still recovering from an earlier groin injury. https://t.co/NwnUUrMIYk pic.twitter.com/YUmswkeIlO — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) November 23, 2018

The good news is that Curry was OK, and made his way to shootaround before Friday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

Steph is okay and he arrived at shootaround. https://t.co/WkAVKk6x9o — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 23, 2018

Hopefully everyone involved in the accident is OK.