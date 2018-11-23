Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jack Reinheimer

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at utility infielder Jack Reinheimer.

Player Review: Jack Reinheimer

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues (3 Teams): 69 Games, 257 At Bats, .257 Batting Average, 66 Hits, 12 Doubles, 2 Triples, 5 Home Runs, 26 RBI’s, 41 Runs Scored, 13 Stolen Bases, .702 OPS

Major Leagues: 21 Games, 30 At Bats, .167 Batting Average, 5 Hits, 4 Runs Scored, .452 OPS

Story: Jack Reinheimer began the 2018 season in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization, spending most of the year with the AAA Reno Aces before getting designated for assignment on July 27th. The Mets claimed Reinheimer and assigned him to AAA Las Vegas on July 31st, but it wasn’t long before Reinheimer made his Mets’ debut, joining the big league club on August 13th. Reinheimer made a few appearances at that point, collecting four hits in 14 at bats before being sent back to AAA on August 24th. The Mets chose to recall Reinheimer from the minors when rosters expanded in September, giving him a shot on the big league bench at the expense of one of their own prospects, Luis Guillorme. Reinheimer was used very sparingly, collecting only one hit in 16 at bats over the season’s final month.

Grade: D

Reinheimer didn’t really show a ton of upside in his minor league career so it was a bit of a surprise when the Mets claimed him off waivers. The Mets didn’t get much bang for their buck as Reinheimer was a perfectly mediocre bench player for most of his Mets’ tenure.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 0%

2019 Role: None

The Mets waived Reinheimer after the season ended and he was claimed by the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs quickly moved on from Reinheimer as well, waiving him after a few weeks only to watch the Texas Rangers scoop up Reinheimer. Reinheimer will likely continue to bounce around the league on the fringes of 40 man rosters, but the Mets saw what they needed and moved on.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at shortstop Jose Reyes!