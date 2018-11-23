NFL Viewing Picks for Week 12: 11/25 — 26/2018

All Times Eastern
Byes: Kansas City, Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, November 25
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, noon
Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — Fox/NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
1 p.m.
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
New England Patriots at New York Jets — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Shannon Spake
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Megan Olivi
Seattle Seawhawks at Carolina Panthers — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver
4:05 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin
4:25 p.m.
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
8:20 p.m.
Sunday Night Football, U.S. Bank Stadium,, Minneapolis, MN
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya
Monday, November 26
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.
NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.
8:15 p.m.
Monday Night Football, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans — Joe Tessitore/Jason Whitten/Booger McFarland//Lisa Salters (ESPN)/Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe (ESPN Deportes)
