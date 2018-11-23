The Livest Dog at UFC China: Alistair Overeem

MMA Manifesto

PHOENIX, AZ – DECEMBER 13: Alistair Overeem reacts after his ko victory over Stefan Struve (not pictured) in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the at U.S. Airways Center on December 13, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

Name: Alistair Overeem

Opponent: Sergey Pavlovich

Odds: +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

I know what you’re thinking; Overeem is an underdog against a debuting fighter?

He is indeed here. There is certainly good reason too. Pavlovich is a talented Greco-Roman wrestler with powerful hands. He comes to the UFC with a 12-0 record and looking virtually unbeatable. Compare that to Overeem, who enters having dropped two straight by violent knockout (to both headliners), and it seems pretty clear why the odds sit where they do.

However, what people are forgetting is just how good Overeem’s wrestling is. While he is known for his kickboxing, his ability to dictate where the fight takes place is well above average. If he forces Pavlovich to box with him, we could see the return of “The Reem”.


2018 Totals

Record: 15-17
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $695
Return on Investment: 22%

 

