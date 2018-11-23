Two Big Matches Announced For 'WWE Raw' Next Week

This past week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw interesting developments for both Elias and the tag team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

Roode and Gable picked up a surprising upset win over the current Raw Tag Team Champions, AOP, in a non-title tag team match, which put Roode and Gable in line for a shot at the titles. WWE is wasting no time giving Gable and Roode their shot, as the tag team title match will take place on next week’s Raw, per the following WWE.com announcement.

After humiliating Drake Maverick in the catering area for his embarrassing (and pants-ruining) accident at Survivor Series, Bobby Roode & Chad Gable scored what many would consider an upset victory over Raw Tag Team Champions AOP this past Monday night, bringing the Glorious pair even closer to Team Red’s tandem titles. Now WWE.com has learned that Roode & Gable will finally get their golden opportunity as they take on AOP in a Raw Tag Team Championship Match this Monday night on Raw. Can Roode & Gable’s magic strike twice or will it be a Glorious beatdown at the hands of the infuriated champs? Don’t miss any of the action on Monday Night Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Also on Raw this week, things heated up between Elias and Bobby Lashley, and the tension will culminate in a match between the two on Raw next week. as WWE.com has released the following match preview.

Two weeks ago on Raw, Elias cracked jokes at Lio Rush’s expense, and paid the price when Rush ensured “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley’s count-out victory and a spot on the Raw Men’s Survivor Series Team. The 24-Year-Old Piece of Gold again owned real estate inside Elias’ head last week, when he pulled his attention away and right into the path of Lashley’s vicious Spear during a Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match. Now, Elias has the chance to gain a measure of retribution in a one-on-one clash with Lashley this Monday night on Raw, but will he be able to remain focused on his opponent and keep The Man of the Hour’s meddling at bay?

Next week’s episode of WWE Raw emanates live from The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the company begins the road to TLC taking place on December 16th.