UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Ngannou II Picks

Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (10-1) vs. Francis Ngannou (11-3)

Nolan Howell: After their last matchup, it seems like one fighter has improved leaps and bounds and one has regressed. Blaydes has put together a solid striking game in addition to his wrestling, while Ngannou put on an all-time bad performance against a severely hindered Derrick Lewis. The threat of the takedown plus the suddenly improved boxing of Blaydes may make Ngannou unable to pull the trigger here once again. Curtis Blaydes by third-round TKO.

Heavyweight Bout: Alistair Overeem (43-17) vs. Sergey Pavlovich (12-0)

Nolan: Pavlovich can strike fairly well and has power. At this point, that is simply enough to trouble Overeem, who has become pretty plodding in addition to a declining chin. Sergey Pavlovich by first-round KO.

Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (12-3) vs. Vince Morales (8-3)

Nolan: Song Yadong looked impressive last time out against Felipe Arantes, a good enough fighter, and Vince Morales is coming in off a loss on Dana White’s Contenders series. Seems like a hometown vs. enhancement talent bout. Song Yadong by second-round submission.

Welterweight Bout: David Zawada (16-4) vs. Jingliang Li (15-5)

Nolan: Li Jingliang by unanimous decision.