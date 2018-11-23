Watch Ole Miss, Mississippi State players get into Egg Bowl fight—leading to multiple ejections

There’s no love lost when Ole Miss and Mississippi State square off on the football field, as this rivalry often produces heated altercations (even on holidays, apparently).

The NFL slate of games on Thanksgiving Day featured some tough matchups, but no physical altercations or extracurricular activity — just some hard-nosed football. As for the Egg Bowl, well, that was a bit different.

A fight broke out at the end of the third quarter, when Ole Miss wide receiver AJ Brown looked to have scored a touchdown. A shoving match then broke out, and players from both teams began throwing punches.

Four players — Willie Gay Jr., Jamal Peters, Cameron Dantzler and C.J. Moore — were ejected as a direct result of the fight.