Watch: Tiger Woods heckles Phil Mickelson over $200K missed putt

Phil Mickelson was confident that he’d birdie the first hole at Shadow Creek Golf Course during “The Match” against Tiger Woods on Friday.

He was so confident, in fact, that he bet Woods $100,000 he’d birdie the hole. Woods suggested they double the stakes, and Mickelson took the bet.

Woods began the match by managing to shoot par on the par-4 hole, and Mickelson was hoping to do at least one stroke better, in order to win the bet. He had a chance for birdie, but needed to sink a putt.

Unfortunately for Mickelson, he shanked the putt, and lost the $200,000 bet. Woods took advantage of the opportunity to rub it in a bit, as he poked fun at his opponent afterward.

“That hurts the pocket,” Woods joked.

Tiger's already heckling Phil for blowing his chance at $200K: "That hurts the pocket"

That was a rough beat for Mickelson. Luckily for him, there will likely be more side bets as “The Match” progresses, so he’ll have an opportunity to win some or all of the money he lost back.