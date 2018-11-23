WWE Reportedly Planning Major Match For Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 35'

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE back at Crown Jewel earlier this month, and to the surprise of many fans, captured the WWE Universal Title to reclaim his place at the top of the mountain on Raw. Following Crown Jewel, The Beast defeated Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series, and his next title match hinges on Braun Strowman’s ability to defeat Baron Corbin at WWE TLC next month.

Should The Monster Among Men successfully defeat Corbin, he will challenge Brock Lesnar for the title at the Royal Rumble PPV taking place in January. As for Lesnar, he is rumored to be facing Daniel Cormier early next year in what could be Cormier’s last UFC fight, however, that bout has yet to be announced or confirmed.

In the most recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 were discussed, and it appears as if WWE is currently planning for The Beast to compete at the big event taking place in April at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Related Major Update On Why WWE Scrapped AJ Styles Vs Brock Lesnar And Turned Daniel Bryan Heel

As of this writing, plans are calling for Brock Lesnar to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 in a singles match. The storyline behind the match will reportedly be built off Roman Reigns and his illness, which is why Seth Rollins will be facing Lesnar, in order to defend his Shield brother Reigns, who is currently away from WWE battling leukemia.

The Observer report adds that it remains unknown whether or not the Universal Title will be on the line in the Lesnar vs Rollins match, as it has not been made clear whether or not Lesnar will be defeating Braun Strowman yet again if the two face each other at Royal Rumble.

It’s worth noting that The Observer points to Vince McMahon currently being in a “shaking things up” kind of mood, which explains the Lesnar vs Rollins match booking, so as of now, the bout should be taken as a tentative plan, as WWE could very well shake things up again before WrestleMania 35 and go in a different direction.