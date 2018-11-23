WWE Hall Of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Hospitalized In Intensive Care Unit

The official Instagram account of WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan reported on Thursday of this week that Duggan spent his Thanksgiving holiday hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

“Happy Thanksgiving from the Duggan family to yours,” read the Instagram post. “Dad is in ICU but is in good spirits and we are all doing good – we have a lot to be thankful for the year.

“Doing ok, hope to be out by Saturday ! But will.miss the show this Sat.”, continued the comment posted by a member of Duggan’s family.

As of this writing, it remains unknown why Duggan was admitted to the hospital, or what type of medical issue the WWE legend is dealing with, however, it does appear as if his condition is stable as the Instagram account notes he is doing “ok” and Duggan appears to be in good spirits in the photo below.

It looks as if Jim Duggan was scheduled to appear at an independent wrestling event this Saturday, but his hospitalization will force him to miss the event. No word on when Duggan will be released from the hospital or cleared to return to the ring, but on behalf of the entire Floor Seat staff, I would like to wish the in-ring great a speedy recovery.

Duggan, who is best known for being the winner of the very first WWE Royal Rumble match, is currently signed to a WWE Legends deal and most recently appeared on WWE TV in a segment with Rusev and Lana. Duggan also appeared as a cast member on the first and only season of Legends’ House which aired on WWE Network.