WWE News: Why Dolph Ziggler Has Been Off TV, Update On Braun Strowman's Condition

As we reported earlier this week, WWE ran an injury angle on Raw this past Monday night involving Braun Strowman as The Monster Among Men requires surgery for an elbow injury.

Following the injury angle, Strowman is expected to be off TV, and according to PWInsider, will undergo surgery on Monday in Birmingham, Alabama.

As of now, Strowman’s match at WWE TLC against Baron Corbin remains scheduled, and the plan is for Strowman to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WWE Royal Rumble in January. If the surgery is a success, then Strowman should be cleared to return in time for the PPV taking place on December 16th. However, should any complications arise from the surgery, it is possible the big man could miss the PPV.

It was announced on Raw this week that the stipulations in place for Strowman’s TLC match against Baron Corbin are that Strowman will earn his shot at Lesnar and the title at Royal Rumble if Strowman wins, and Corbin will lose his role as Raw GM if Corbin loses.

In other WWE injury news, Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Dolph Ziggler is currently dealing with a foot injury which is why he has been noticeably absent from WWE TV. Ziegler did not compete at Survivor Series and was not on Raw this week, as the injury is currently being evaluated.

“Ziggler’s got a foot injury and he may be back within a week,” Meltzer noted on Observer Radio. “He’s going to be evaluated again on Saturday. I believe he’s going to Cincinnati for Starrcade, he’ll be evaluated there. There’s a chance he may even be on that show if he’s okay.”

Ziegler remains scheduled to appear at Saturday’s Starrcade live event, and if he is cleared in time to compete he might have a match, but at this time he is not currently booked for a match and might end up cornering Drew McIntyre.