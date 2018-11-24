Anderson Silva to Face Israel Adesanya at UFC 234

Israel Adesanya is getting his Christmas wish. The Last Stylebender requested his next fight to be against MMA legend Anderson Silva, and Santa Dana has obliged.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Adesanya-Silva will go down at UFC 234 on February 9th (10th in Australia) in Melbourne. That event is expected to be headlined by a UFC Middleweight Championship fight between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

New Zealand’s Adesanya last fought earlier this month at UFC 230, TKOing Derek Brunson, making him four for four in the UFC, with Performance of the Night bonuses accompanying three of those wins. Silva’s last fight was also against Brunson, earning a unanimous decision victory over him at UFC 208 in February of 2017. Since that time he’s been on the shelf after a “misunderstanding” with the USADA. Spider will be almost 44 at the time of the fight (Adesanya is 14 years his junior).