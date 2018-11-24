Angry Urban Meyer goes off on official, gets penalized vs Michigan (Video)

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was in peak form during Saturday’s pivotal showdown with heated Big 10 rival Michigan.

The initiative this year in college football — as well as at the professional level — is to protect players, especially from unnecessary or dirty hits. ‘

That’s why Meyer was furious that a questionable hit on quarterback Dwayne Haskins went uncalled during the game. He gave an official a piece of his mind, just to let him know exactly how he felt.

hdsportsclips: Urban Meyer going to have some headaches tonight… Fox College Football: Michigan at Ohio State https://t.co/nVEGxZmTI9 pic.twitter.com/ApcWfSHFNb — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) November 24, 2018

That outburst resulted in Meyer getting hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. To him, it was probably worth it, so he could get his point across and attempt to work the officials.