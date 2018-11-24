NCAA

Arizona, Arizona State players get into fight before game even begins (Video)

Arizona, Arizona State players get into fight before game even begins (Video)

NCAA

Arizona, Arizona State players get into fight before game even begins (Video)

Rivalry week is a beautiful thing, as interstate rivals go toe-to-toe, with both bowl implications and bragging rights on the line.

As a result, tensions run high, and there tend to be plenty of heated altercations and trash talk during the games, especially with the fans getting into it as well.

Saturday’s Arizona-Arizona State game featured exactly that, as players from both teams got into it during pregame warmups.

The game at Arizona Stadium is still hours away from kicking off, so if this display is any indication of what to expect, then we’ll definitely be tuning into the action.

NCAA

Black Friday Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals - Click Here!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NCAA
Home