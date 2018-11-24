BREAKING: Triple H Annouces 'NXT TakeOver' UK Event

Since the inception of the NXT TakeOver events, the majority number of WWE fans have given the shows rave reviews. Names such as Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Samoa Joe have all been a part of memorable matches at the TakeOver events, impressing spectators with their performances.

The mastermind behind the NXT success, Triple H, passionately aims to produce a traditional product with compelling action. As a result of the success of NXT, combined with the fanfare generated from the WWE UK tournaments, NXT UK made its official debut this year as a brand, and is featured weekly on the WWE Network.

To further expand the NXT UK product, Triple H announced that the TakeOver series will now include the first one from the UK brand, and it will be called NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.

The top star of the NXT UK brand is current WWE United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne. Along with being the top name of the NXT UK brand, Dunne is also heavily involved in the United States version of NXT, as he main-evented the NXT TakeOver: War Games and teamed with Ricochet and the War Raiders to defeat the Undisputed Era.

Mae Young Classic standout Rhea Ripley is the current NXT UK Women’s Champion, winning an eight women tournament. The NXT UK Tag Team Champions will be crowned at the TakeOver: Blackpool event, which is scheduled for January 12.