College Football Viewing Picks for Week 13: 11/24/2018

Pregame and Studio Shows

College GameDay live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Fox College Football Pregame live from The Ohio State University — Fox, 11 a.m.

FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 11 a.m.

ACC Blitz — ACC Network, noon

The Pregame live from the University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ — Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.

College Football: The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — Check your local listings, 3 p.m.

B1G Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Football Gamebreak — Pac-12 Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Pac-12 Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 10;30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

noon

Florida at Florida State — ABC (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network (Jason Horowitz/Ross Tucker)

Syracuse at Boston College — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard//Allison Williams)

Purdue at Indiana — ESPN2 (Mark Neely/John Congemi//Alex Corddry)

Navy at Tulane — ESPNU (Mike Corey/Rene Ingoglia)

Michigan at Ohio State — Fox (Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Jenny Taft)

Baylor vs. Texas Tech at Arlington, TX — FS1 (Sean Kelley/AJ Hawk//Pat McAfee)

Georgia Tech at Georgia — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)

Marshall at Florida International — Stadium on Facebook (Noah Kosovo/Max Starks//Dani Klupenger)

12:20 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network (Tom Werme/Dave Archer//Lericia Harris)

12:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Wes Durham/James Bates//Rebecca Kaple)

1 p.m.

Old Dominion at Rice — ESPN+ (Matt Pedersen/ND Kalu)

2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia State — ESPN+ (Matt Stewart/Wayne Gandy)

2:30 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports/Mountan West Network (Drew Goodman/Sed Bonner//Brad Thompson)

Troy at Appalachian State -= ESPN+ (Harrison Battle/Pierre Banks)

3 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee State — ESPN3 (Jake Rose/Alex Meyers//Sara Cardona)

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+ (Will Kollmeyer/Gregory Bowser)

Southern Mississippi at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+ (Andy Morgan/Trevor Vittafoe)

Stanford at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles (Ted Robinson/Yogi Roth//Jill Savage)

3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State — ABC (Mark Jones/Dusty Dvoracek//Molly McGrath)

Illinois at Northwestern — Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler/James Laurinaitis//Lisa Byington)

Auburn at Alabama — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Jamie Erdahl)

SMU at Tulsa — CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden/Jay Feeley)

Pittsburgh at Miami (FL) — ESPN (Anish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks//Roddy Jones)

Minnesota at Wisconsin — ESPN2 (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Olivia Dekker)

Temple at UConn — ESPNU (Bill Roth/Mike Golic, Jr.)

Arizona State at Arizona — FS1 (Chris Vosters/Petros Papadakis)

4 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas State — ESPN3 (David Saltzman/Keith Moreland//Megan Birdsong)

Rutgers at Michigan State — Fox (Brandon Gaulin/Brian Baldinger//Sarah Kustok)

Tennessee at Vanderbilt — SEC Network (Dave Neal/DJ Shockley//Dawn Davenport)

5 p.m.

Bayou Classic, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Grambling vs. Southern — NBCSN (Todd Harris/Anthony Herron/Charles Arbuckle//Lewis Johnson)

6 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic — Stadium (Chris Hassel/Max Starks//Kristen Balboni)

7 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson — ESPN (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)

Kentucky at Louisville — ESPN2 (Kevin Brown/Andre Ware)

San Jose State at Fresno State — ESPNU (Jay Alter/Ray Bentley)

North Texas at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+ (Lincoln Rose/LaDarrin McLane//Tina Nguyen)

Kansas State at Iowa State — FS1 (Kevin Fitzgerald/Eric Wood)

Colorado at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area (Roxy Bernstein/Ryan Leaf//Cindy Brunson)

7:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Matt Stinchcomb//Kris Budden)

8 p.m.

Notre Dame at USC — ABC (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)

Oklahoma State at TCU — Fox (Tim Brando/Spencer Tillman//Holly Sonders)

9:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz/Aaron Murray//AJ Ross)

10 p.m.

BYU at Utah — FS1 (Guy Haberman/Evan Moore)

10:15 p.m.

Utah State at Boise State — ESPN (Roy Philpott/Tom Ramsey//Ed Aschoff)

10:30 p.m.

Hawai’i at San Diego State — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/Kirk Morrison)