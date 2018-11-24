WWE Reacts To Conor McGregor Offering To Provide 'Back Up' For Current WWE Champion

For years, fans of both MMA and WWE have felt that UFC Superstar Conor McGregor would be a great fit for the Squared Circle if he ever decided to transition from The Octagon. The outspoken Irish-born McGregor has been likened to great pro wrestling heels of the past, and much like Ronda Rousey, might be a welcome addition to the WWE roster.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have both made public statements in recent years making it clear Conor McGregor has an open invitation to test out his skills in a pro wrestling ring, and earlier this week the “Notorious” one had WWE fans buzzing when he issued a Tweet to fellow countryman and WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, which prompted the following social media exchange.

Call me when you need Proper back up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2018

Cheers, Conor. I’m carrying two divisions at the moment, but you know exactly how that is. I hear New York is nice in the spring, though. 🇮🇪 https://t.co/51VSVCCG28 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

WWE.com even picked up on the Twitter banter between the WWE and UFC greats, writing, “it looks like Becky Lynch has an ally in fellow countryman Conor McGregor.

“The SmackDown Women’s Champion responded to an article comparing her meteoric rise to McGregor, boasting “The Man channels no one” and that she would break their Irish bond (and his arm) if their paths should happen to cross.

“Lynch, who’s had absolutely no issues holding her own as champion, then thanked McGregor for his offer and mentioned “New York is nice in the spring,” alluding to the fact that WrestleMania 35 will be hosted at MetLife Stadium in the New York/New Jersey region.

“Should The Man ever team up with “The Notorious” somewhere down the line, we fully expect to witness the internet’s collective head exploding.”

As for McGregor possibly making an appearance at WrestleMania 35, while the temptation might be there on McGregor’s part, he remains under contract with UFC, so he would need to get permission to make any type of WWE related appearance. It’s possible UFC could allow him to participate at the event similar to the way Ronda Rousey participated alongside The Rock at WrestleMania 31, however, it is unlikely the MMA juggernaut would allow McGregor to compete in a match.