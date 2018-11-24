Dwayne Haskins passes Drew Brees, breaks his college record during Michigan game

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was key in helping his team destroy Michigan, 62-39, in Saturday’s pivotal Big 10 showdown.

Haskins completed 19 of 30 passes for 318 yards, and also rushed for 34 as well in the game at Ohio Stadium. He just continues to get the job done — proving doubters wrong along the way.

Not only that, he also broke a record on Saturday.

Haskins broke Drew Brees’ Big 10 record for most touchdown passes in a season (40). Brees tossed 39 as Purdue’s quarterback in 1998, which was the previous record.

Just like that, @OhioStateFB's Dwayne Haskins breaks Drew Brees' 1998 Big Ten record with his 40TH TD PASS OF THE SEASON 👏 pic.twitter.com/WYdDdr0mCp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2018

It’s crazy that Haskins is just a redshirt sophomore, which makes us wonder just how high his ceiling is going forward.